Washington Trust Bancorp Inc. Reveals Advance In Q1 Bottom Line

(RTTNews) - Washington Trust Bancorp Inc. (WASH) reported a profit for its first quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's bottom line totaled $12.60 million, or $0.66 per share. This compares with $12.17 million, or $0.63 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Washington Trust Bancorp Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $12.60 million or $0.66 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period fell 5.6% to $74.98 million from $79.46 million last year.

Washington Trust Bancorp Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $12.60 Mln. vs. $12.17 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.66 vs. $0.63 last year. -Revenue: $74.98 Mln vs. $79.46 Mln last year.

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