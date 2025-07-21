Washington Trust Bancorp Inc. Profit Advances In Q2

(RTTNews) - Washington Trust Bancorp Inc. (WASH) announced earnings for its second quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's earnings came in at $13.24 million, or $0.68 per share. This compares with $10.81 million, or $0.63 per share, last year.

Washington Trust Bancorp Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $13.24 Mln. vs. $10.81 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.68 vs. $0.63 last year.

