Washington Trust appoints Michelle Kile as chief retail banking officer

November 14, 2024 — 10:05 am EST

Washington Trust (WASH) announced that Michelle Kile has been appointed Executive Vice President and Chief Retail Banking Officer. Kile is responsible for the retail sales and customer service through Washington Trust’s 28 retail branch offices, Customer Solutions Center, and digital banking services. Kile comes to Washington Trust most recently from Digital Federal Credit Union in Franklin, MA, where she successfully led Retail branch services, business development, and customer experience.

