Washington State Puts Ban On Using Credit For Insurance Rates

Washington state’s insurance commissioner Mike Kreidler has issued an order that bans insurance companies from using credit to set rates for auto, homeowners and renters insurance for three years.

The ban on using credit in insurance rates will apply to new and renewed policies as of June 20, 2021. Insurance companies in Washington will have to make new filings with the state insurance department for rate structures that don’t use credit for the affected policies.

Scrutiny of Credit-Based Insurance Scores

Insurance companies have used credit-based insurance scores when setting rates since the 1990s. Insurers draw a correlation between credit and the chances that a customer will file an insurance claim. The lower your score, the more likely you are to file a claim, which usually translates into higher insurance premiums for those with poor credit scores.

While insurers and industry groups have maintained that credit-based insurance scores accurately predict risk, consumer advocacy groups have long argued that the scores are inherently discriminatory. For example, the Consumer Federation of America says the use of non-driving factors such as credit have disproportionately harmed Black drivers, according to several reports between 2013 and 2020.

Kriedler issued the ban because he believes that credit scores are untrustworthy and therefore shouldn’t be used as a predictive model when setting someone’s insurance rates. Various consumer protection rules implemented during the Covid-19 pandemic have created a situation where “all credit bureaus are collecting a credit history that is objectively inaccurate for some consumers and therefore results in an unreliable credit score being assigned to them,” says the emergency rule.

For example, the federal CARES Act requires that financial institutions report consumers as current on payments if they weren’t delinquent before the pandemic. In addition, the CARES Act provided forbearance options to certain borrowers and put a moratorium on foreclosures on certain home loans.

“The insurance industry’s dependency on the discriminatory practice of credit scoring has always been unfair,” said Kreidler in a statement. “But given that the federal protections from plummeting credit scores could end soon, we need to take action now to protect the public.”

Kriedler said he believes credit scoring is especially unfair to people with lower incomes and communities of color. In Washington, good drivers with poor credit scores are charged nearly 80% more for mandatory car insurance. He had proposed a permanent ban on using credit-based insurance scores in Washington state, but it did not pass out of committee by the cutoff deadline of March 9.

Other states already ban the use of credit in setting insurance rates. For example, California, Hawaii, Massachusetts and Michigan ban the practice for auto insurance rates. In other states, credit is commonly used as a main component of rates.

Other Actions to Address Insurance Discrimination

The National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC) has pledged to address racism and discrimination in the insurance industry. The NAIC has formed a special committee focused on race and insurance. One of the committee’s tasks is to determine if there are current practices within the insurance industry that potentially disadvantage minorities.

U.S. Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) introduced the Prohibit Auto Insurance Discrimination (PAID) Act on Sept. 24, 2020. The bill looks to eliminate discriminatory non-driving factors such as credit-based insurance scores, income and educational levels.

More From Advisor

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.