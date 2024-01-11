News & Insights

US Markets
KR

Washington State plans to sue to block Kroger's deal for Albertsons - Bloomberg News

January 11, 2024 — 12:52 pm EST

Written by Deborah Sophia for Reuters ->

Jan 11 (Reuters) - The Washington State attorney general is planning to file a lawsuit to block supermarket chain Kroger's KR.N near-$25 billion acquisition of Albertsons ACI.N, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday, citing a person familiar with the plan.

The lawsuit could come as soon as Thursday afternoon and is expected to be filed in state court, the report said.

Kroger and Albertsons did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.

The proposed merger has drawn the ire of U.S. lawmakers due to antitrust concerns. In October, California Attorney General Rob Bonta said his office was concerned about the deal and may sue to stop it.

Six U.S. lawmakers including Senators Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders had written to the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) showing their opposition to the deal, Reuters last month reported.

(Reporting by Deborah Sophia in Bengaluru; Editing by Shweta Agarwal)

