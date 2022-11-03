Markets
Washington state court temporarily blocks Albertsons' $4 bln dividend payout

November 03, 2022 — 11:45 pm EDT

Written by Rhea Binoy and Shivani Tanna for Reuters ->

Nov 3 (Reuters) - A state court in Washington has temporarily blocked Albertsons Companies Inc ACI.N from paying a $4 billion dividend to shareholders before the grocery chain closes its proposed deal with rival Kroger Co KR.N, documents filed said on Thursday.

Kroger Co KR.N snapped up Albertsons in a $25 billion deal in last month's mega merger between the No. 1 and 2 standalone grocers to better compete against U.S. grocery industry leader Walmart Inc WMT.N on prices, but it was expected to run into antitrust roadblocks.

"Putting the brakes on this $4 billion payment is the right thing for Americans shopping at their local grocery store," he said in a statement.

