Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (WRE) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 18, 2020

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (WRE) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 18, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.3 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 05, 2020. Shareholders who purchased WRE prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 29th quarter that WRE has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $21.38, the dividend yield is 5.61%.

The previous trading day's last sale of WRE was $21.38, representing a -33.63% decrease from the 52 week high of $32.22 and a 18.71% increase over the 52 week low of $18.01.

WRE's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.76. Zacks Investment Research reports WRE's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -9.76%, compared to an industry average of -4.5%.

