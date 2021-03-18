Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (WRE) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 19, 2021

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (WRE) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 19, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.3 per share is scheduled to be paid on April 05, 2021. Shareholders who purchased WRE prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 31st quarter that WRE has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of WRE was $24.56, representing a -10.1% decrease from the 52 week high of $27.32 and a 44.9% increase over the 52 week low of $16.95.

WRE's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.19. Zacks Investment Research reports WRE's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -8.45%, compared to an industry average of 4.7%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the WRE Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

