Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (WRE) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 22, 2021

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (WRE) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 22, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.3 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 06, 2021. Shareholders who purchased WRE prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 32nd quarter that WRE has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $22.84, the dividend yield is 5.25%.

The previous trading day's last sale of WRE was $22.84, representing a -15.56% decrease from the 52 week high of $27.05 and a 34.75% increase over the 52 week low of $16.95.

WRE's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.23. Zacks Investment Research reports WRE's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -17.93%, compared to an industry average of 1.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the WRE Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.