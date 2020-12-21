Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (WRE) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 22, 2020

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (WRE) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 22, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.3 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 06, 2021. Shareholders who purchased WRE prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 30th quarter that WRE has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $21.84, the dividend yield is 5.49%.

The previous trading day's last sale of WRE was $21.84, representing a -32.21% decrease from the 52 week high of $32.22 and a 28.85% increase over the 52 week low of $16.95.

WRE's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.61. Zacks Investment Research reports WRE's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -12.2%, compared to an industry average of -3.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the WRE Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.