Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (WRE) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 21, 2021

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (WRE) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 21, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.17 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 05, 2022. Shareholders who purchased WRE prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -43.33% decrease from prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $25.28, the dividend yield is 2.69%.

The previous trading day's last sale of WRE was $25.28, representing a -6.54% decrease from the 52 week high of $27.05 and a 21.89% increase over the 52 week low of $20.74.

WRE is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Prologis, Inc. (PLD) and Crown Castle International Corporation (CCI). WRE's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.14. Zacks Investment Research reports WRE's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -26.44%, compared to an industry average of 3.3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the wre Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to WRE through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have WRE as a top-10 holding:

Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (XSHD).

The top-performing ETF of this group is XSHD with an decrease of -3.33% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of WRE at 2.66%.

