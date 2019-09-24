Washington Prime Group's 6.875% Series I Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

On 9/26/19, Washington Prime Group's 6.875% Series I Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares (Symbol: WPG.PRI) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.4297, payable on 10/15/19. As a percentage of WPG.PRI's recent share price of $20.65, this dividend works out to approximately 2.08%, so look for shares of WPG.PRI to trade 2.08% lower — all else being equal — when WPG.PRI shares open for trading on 9/26/19. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 8.18%, which compares to an average yield of 6.70% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. The chart below shows the one year performance of WPG.PRI shares, versus WPG:

Below is a dividend history chart for WPG.PRI, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.4297 on Washington Prime Group's 6.875% Series I Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares:

In Tuesday trading, Washington Prime Group's 6.875% Series I Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares (Symbol: WPG.PRI) is currently off about 1.7% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: WPG) are up about 0.4%.

