June 12 (Reuters) - Fred Ryan, publisher and CEO of the Washington Post, is stepping down to lead a new civility initiative, the newspaper announced on Monday.

(Reporting by Tiyashi Datta in Bengaluru; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar)

