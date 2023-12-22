News & Insights

Washington Post Guild reaches tentative agreement with publisher

Credit: REUTERS/Gary Cameron

December 22, 2023 — 02:54 pm EST

Written by Akash Sriram and Arsheeya Bajwa for Reuters ->

Adds comments from the Post in paragraphs 2,3

Dec 22 (Reuters) - The Washington Post Guild has reached a tentative agreement with the publisher, the union said in a post on social media platform X on Friday.

"We have reached a comprehensive tentative agreement on a new three-year contract with the Guild," a spokesperson for the Washington Post said.

The news organization said it hopes the new contract would be ratified next week.

The union, which represents more than 1,000 staff, did not immediately respond to a request for comment on details of the deal.

(Reporting by Akash Sriram and Arsheeya Bajwa in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

((Akash.Sriram@thomsonreuters.com; On X as @HoodieOnVeshti; +91-74116-87774))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.