Washington Post CEO Ryan to step down after nine-year stint

June 12 (Reuters) - The Washington Post said on Monday that Fred Ryan would step down as its chief executive after a near decade-long stint at the newspaper owned by Amazon.com founder Jeff Bezos.

Ryan will lead the newly formed nonpartisan Center on Public Civility at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation, the Post said in a statement.

It has named Patty Stonesifer as its interim CEO, turning to the non-profit veteran who was the founding CEO of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. Stonesifer has also served on the boards of Amazon and Rockefeller Foundation.

