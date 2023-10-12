Washington Post asks US judge to sanction Trump ally Devin Nunes

By Mike Scarcella

Oct 12 (Reuters) - The Washington Post has asked a judge to sanction Donald Trump ally and former California U.S. congressman Devin Nunes for allegedly failing to preserve and share evidence in his lawsuit claiming the news media organization defamed him in a 2020 article.

In a filing on Wednesday in Washington, D.C., federal court, attorneys for the Post said Nunes had acted "intentionally" to deprive the media outlet of communications and other records that could have buttressed the media outlet's defense in the defamation case.

Two attorneys for Nunes on Thursday did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Trump Media & Technology Group, where Nunes is chief executive, did not immediately respond to a message seeking comment from Nunes.

Nunes plans to oppose the sanctions request, according to the Post's filing. The newspaper said it does not comment on pending litigation.

Nunes resigned from Congress in 2022 to serve as chief executive of Trump's social media venture. He sued the Washington Post about a week after it published a Nov. 9, 2020, news report about the selection of the National Security Agency's general counsel.

The Post corrected the article after its publication to say that it had "inaccurately" attributed to Nunes a claim from Trump that the Obama administration had spied on Trump Tower in New York. The correction also noted that "Nunes has stated that he did not believe there had been any wiretapping of Trump Tower."

The paper has argued that the article was not defamatory and that it did not act with "actual malice," a hurdle for plaintiffs in defamation lawsuits.

In its filing on Wednesday, the Post claimed that Nunes "never produced a single substantive internal communication between or among him or his forty-plus staffers."

Nunes produced documents from his congressional spokesman, court records show. Nunes has said his spokesman was the only staff member with "knowledge of any facts" tied to the allegations.

The Post's attorneys asked U.S. District Judge Carl Nichols to tell jurors if the case goes to trial that allegedly destroyed or missing records "would have contained evidence unfavorable" to Nunes' defamation allegation and pursuit of damages.

Nichols said in a 2021 ruling that Nunes could pursue his defamation claim. He has not yet ruled on the merits of the lawsuit.

The case is Devin G. Nunes v. WP Company LLC et al, U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, No. 1:21-cv-00506-CJN.

For plaintiff: Steven Biss

For defendants: Thomas Hentoff of Williams & Connolly

(Reporting by Mike Scarcella)

((Mike.Scarcella@thomsonreuters.com;))

