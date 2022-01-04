US Markets

Washington marks one year since deadly assault on U.S. Capitol

Contributor
Doina Chiacu Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/SHANNON STAPLETON

Adds Trump cancels press conference

WASHINGTON, Jan 4 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden, members of Congress and other Washington officials on Thursday will mark the one-year anniversary of the deadly Jan. 6, 2021, assault on the U.S. Capitol by then-President Donald Trump's supporters.

Here are select events planned for the day:

9 a.m. EST - Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris deliver remarks at the Capitol

10 a.m. - Moment of reflection with Capitol staff on the floor of the House of Representatives, statement from Speaker Nancy Pelosi

Noon - Statement from Pelosi and moment of silence on House floor with members of Congress.

1 p.m. - "Historic Perspective" - Librarian of Congress Carla Hayden moderates discussion between historians Doris Kearns Goodwin and Jon Meacham to "establish and preserve the narrative of Jan. 6."

2:30 p.m. - House members' testimonials, presided over by Pelosi and Representative Jason Crow

4:45 p.m. - Coalition of more than 130 liberal, pro-democracy organizations - joined by Representatives Pramila Jayapal, Andy Kim and Jamie Raskin - hold vigils outside the Capitol and around the country in a "Jan. 6 Day of Remembrance."

5 p.m. - Trump had planned a news conference at his resort in Palm Beach, Florida, but canceled it on Tuesday.

5:30 p.m. - Pelosi, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, members of Congress join prayer vigil on Capitol steps

6 p.m. - Look Ahead America, a pro-Trump group, holds vigil outside the Washington jail where people charged in the riot are being held.

(Reporting by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Jonathan Oatis and Grant McCool)

((doina.chiacu@thomsonreuters.com; 202-898-8322;))

Reuters

