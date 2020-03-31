Harbor Custom Development, a real estate developer in the Puget Sound region of Washington, filed on Tuesday with the SEC to raise up to $15 million in an initial public offering.



The Gig Harbor, WA-based company was founded in 2014 and booked $31 million in revenue for the 12 months ended December 31, 2019. It plans to list on the NYSE American under the symbol HCD. Harbor Custom Development filed confidentially on January 27, 2020. ThinkEquity is the sole bookrunner on the deal. No pricing terms were disclosed.

The article Washington homebuilder Harbor Custom Development files for a $15 million IPO originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



