Washington H. Soul Pattinson’s AGM Resolutions Passed

Washington H. Soul Pattinson and Company Limited announced that all resolutions at their 2024 Annual General Meeting were successfully passed by shareholders. This development underscores the company’s strong governance and strategic direction, which may interest investors looking for stable returns through diversified investments.

