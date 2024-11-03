News & Insights

Washington H. Soul Pattinson Updates Dividend Reinvestment Details

November 03, 2024 — 10:17 pm EST

Washington H. Soul Pattinson and Co. Ltd. (AU:SOL) has released an update.

Washington H. Soul Pattinson & Co. Ltd. has updated its previous announcement regarding the Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRP) price for its ordinary fully paid securities. The dividend pertains to a six-month period ending on July 31, 2024, with important dates including a record date on October 16, 2024, and an ex-date on October 15, 2024. Investors interested in the DRP should take note of these updates as part of their investment considerations.

