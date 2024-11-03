Washington H. Soul Pattinson Updates Dividend Reinvestment Details

Washington H. Soul Pattinson and Co. Ltd. (AU:SOL) has released an update.

Washington H. Soul Pattinson & Co. Ltd. has updated its previous announcement regarding the Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRP) price for its ordinary fully paid securities. The dividend pertains to a six-month period ending on July 31, 2024, with important dates including a record date on October 16, 2024, and an ex-date on October 15, 2024. Investors interested in the DRP should take note of these updates as part of their investment considerations.

For further insights into AU:SOL stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.