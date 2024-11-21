Washington H. Soul Pattinson Hosts 2024 AGM Focusing on Growth

Washington H. Soul Pattinson and Co. Ltd. (AU:SOL) has released an update.

Washington H. Soul Pattinson and Company Limited, a diversified investment firm, is conducting its 2024 Annual General Meeting today, emphasizing its commitment to delivering superior returns through a varied investment portfolio. The company, which has a rich history since its listing in 1903, has made significant improvements to its reporting suite and continues to focus on long-term capital growth and dividends. Investors can access a range of asset classes including listed equities, private markets, credit, and property through Soul Patts shares.

