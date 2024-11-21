News & Insights

Stocks

Washington H. Soul Pattinson Hosts 2024 AGM Focusing on Growth

November 21, 2024 — 07:27 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Washington H. Soul Pattinson and Co. Ltd. (AU:SOL) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Washington H. Soul Pattinson and Company Limited, a diversified investment firm, is conducting its 2024 Annual General Meeting today, emphasizing its commitment to delivering superior returns through a varied investment portfolio. The company, which has a rich history since its listing in 1903, has made significant improvements to its reporting suite and continues to focus on long-term capital growth and dividends. Investors can access a range of asset classes including listed equities, private markets, credit, and property through Soul Patts shares.

For further insights into AU:SOL stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

WSOUF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.