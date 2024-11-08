News & Insights

Washington H. Soul Pattinson Announces New Share Quotation

Washington H. Soul Pattinson and Co. Ltd. (AU:SOL) has released an update.

Washington H. Soul Pattinson & Company Ltd. has announced the quotation of 146,902 new fully paid ordinary shares. This move aligns with the company’s strategy to leverage its dividend or distribution plan to enhance shareholder value. The shares will be quoted on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) under the code SOL.

