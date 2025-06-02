Markets
FI

Washington Freedom Teams Up With Clover As Official Kit And POS Partner For 2025 MLC Season

June 02, 2025 — 03:22 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Washington Freedom, the first professional cricket team representing the U.S. capital in Major League Cricket, has announced a major partnership with Clover, a Fiserv (FI) brand and global leader in payment technology.

As the team's Official Partner and Kit Sponsor, Clover's branding will appear on playing kits and at match venues throughout the 2025 season and beyond.

Clover also becomes the Official Point-of-Sale Partner for Washington Freedom, marking its debut in cricket after serving major teams across the NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL, and MLS. This partnership aims to grow the sport's presence in the U.S. by enhancing how fans interact with cricket.

Team owner Sanjay Govil expressed that Fiserv shares Freedom's drive for innovation and global vision, calling the deal a strategic move toward building cricket's future in America. Fiserv Vice Chairman Guy Chiarello emphasized the role of sports in uniting communities and noted the company's commitment to supporting cricket's rise in the U.S.

The collaboration will launch with the 2025 MLC season, scheduled from June to July, and will be broadcast both nationally and internationally.

FI is currently trading at $161.82, or 0.57% lower on the NYSE.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

FI

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.