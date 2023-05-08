Washington Federal's Preferred Stock, Series A Shares Cross 9% Yield Mark

In trading on Monday, shares of Washington Federal Inc's 4.875% Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series A (Symbol: WAFDP) were yielding above the 9% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.2188), with shares changing hands as low as $13.30 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 7.40% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, WAFDP was trading at a 45.44% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 15.66% in the "Financial" category. Investors should keep in mind that the shares are not cumulative, meaning that in the event of a missed payment, the company does not have to pay the balance of missed dividends to preferred shareholders before resuming a common dividend.

Below is a dividend history chart for WAFDP, showing historical dividend payments on Washington Federal Inc's 4.875% Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series A:

In Monday trading, Washington Federal Inc's 4.875% Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series A (Symbol: WAFDP) is currently off about 2% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: WAFD) are off about 1.3%.

