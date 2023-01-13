Washington Federal (WAFD) Q1 Earnings Beat, Revenues Rise

Washington Federal’s WAFD first-quarter fiscal 2023 (ended Dec 31, 2022) earnings of $1.16 per share surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.11 per share. The bottom line reflects a year-over-year jump of 63.4%.



Results were primarily supported by robust loan balances and an increase in net interest income (NII). However, a substantial increase in provision for credit losses, rising expenses and decrease in other income were headwinds.



Net income available to common shareholders was $75.9 million, up 62.7% from the prior-year quarter.

Revenues Improve, Expenses Rise

Net revenues in the quarter were $196.8 million, up 28.8% from the year-ago quarter. The top line also outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $194.5 million.



NII was $182.8 million, rising 36.3%. The net interest margin was 3.69%, expanding 82 basis points (bps).



Total other income of $14 million plunged 24.9%. The decrease was mainly due to substantial decline in other income.



Total other expenses amounted to $92.3 million, up 3%. Higher compensation and benefits, FDIC insurance premiums & information technology largely led to the rise.



The company’s efficiency ratio was 46.78%, down from 58.64% a year ago. A fall in the efficiency ratio indicates improved profitability.



As of Dec 31, 2022, net loans receivable amounted to $16.99 billion, up 5.5% from the end of the prior quarter. Total customer deposits were $15.96 billion, down marginally.



At the end of the fiscal first quarter, the return on average common equity was 15.15%, up from 10.12% at the end of the prior-year quarter. Return on average assets was 1.50%, up from 1.02%.

Credit Quality: A Mixed Bag

As of Dec 31, 2022, the allowance for credit losses (including reserve for unfunded commitments) was 1.03% of gross loans outstanding, down 15 bps from the prior-year quarter. Also, the ratio of non-performing assets to total assets was 0.18%, down 9 bps.



In the reported quarter, the provision for credit losses was $2.5 million, substantially higher than $0.5 million in the year-ago quarter.

Share Repurchase Update

During the quarter, Washington Federal repurchased 44,845 shares at an average price of $38.53 per share.

Our Viewpoint

Growth in loans, higher interest rates and a robust balance sheet will likely continue aiding Washington Federal’s financials.



In November 2022, WAFD announced a deal to acquire Luther Burbank Corporation LBC for $654 million. This acquisition helped the company to enter the lucrative and “fast-growing” California market. At present, LBC operates in California, Washington and Oregon through 11 full-service branches and 7 loan-production offices.



However, elevated operating expenses and a worsening economic backdrop are major near-term headwinds.



Currently, Washington Federal carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

