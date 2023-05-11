Washington Federal (WAFD) Declares $0.25 Dividend

Washington Federal said on May 9, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.25 per share ($1.00 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.25 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 18, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 19, 2023 will receive the payment on June 2, 2023.

At the current share price of $25.50 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.92%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.83%, the lowest has been 1.98%, and the highest has been 4.21%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.48 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 2.26 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.23. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.14%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 639 funds or institutions reporting positions in Washington Federal. This is an increase of 33 owner(s) or 5.45% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WAFD is 0.17%, an increase of 10.14%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.66% to 65,983K shares. The put/call ratio of WAFD is 3.83, indicating a bearish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 36.00% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Washington Federal is 34.68. The forecasts range from a low of 29.29 to a high of $39.90. The average price target represents an increase of 36.00% from its latest reported closing price of 25.50.

The projected annual revenue for Washington Federal is 777MM, an increase of 6.44%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.10.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 2,017K shares representing 3.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,919K shares, representing an increase of 4.89%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WAFD by 2.69% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,994K shares representing 3.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,977K shares, representing an increase of 0.89%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WAFD by 4.27% over the last quarter.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management holds 1,773K shares representing 2.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,893K shares, representing a decrease of 6.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WAFD by 7.57% over the last quarter.

FTHNX - Fuller & Thaler Behavioral Small-Cap Equity Fund Investor Shares holds 1,773K shares representing 2.69% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFSVX - U.s. Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 1,714K shares representing 2.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,793K shares, representing a decrease of 4.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WAFD by 14.87% over the last quarter.

Washington Federal Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Washington Federal, Inc. is the parent company of Washington Federal Bank, dba WaFd Bank ("WaFd Bank"), a national bank with business consisting primarily of accepting deposits from the general public and investing these funds in loans of various types,including first lien mortgages on single-family dwellings, construction loans, land acquisition and development loans, loans on multi-family, commercial real estate and other income producing properties, home equity loans and business loans. WaFd Bank also invests in certain United States government and agency obligations and other investments permitted by applicable laws and regulations. As of December 31, 2020, WaFd Bank has 234 branches located in Washington, Oregon, Idaho, Arizona, Utah, Nevada, New Mexico and Texas. Through WaFd Bank's subsidiaries, Washington Federal is also engaged in insurance brokerage activities.

