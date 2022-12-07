US Markets
Washington DC AG sues Amazon over driver tips

Credit: REUTERS/BENOIT TESSIER

December 07, 2022 — 08:41 am EST

Written by David Shepardson for Reuters ->

WASHINGTON, Dec 7 (Reuters) - The District of Columbia attorney general's office filed suit Wednesday against Amazon.com Inc AMZN.O alleging it previously withheld tips from delivery drivers.

Attorney General Karl Racine said Amazon "tricked consumers into thinking they were increasing drivers’ compensation when Amazon was actually diverting tips to reduce its own labor costs and increase profits" through its Amazon Flex service.

Last year under a settlement with the U.S. Federal Trade Commission, Amazon paid $61.7 million to more than 140,000 drivers. Racine said Amazon has "thus far escaped appropriate accountability, including any civil penalties, for consumer harm."

(Reporting by David Shepardson)

