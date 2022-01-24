Washington, D.C. sues Google over location tracking practices -statement

WASHINGTON, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Washington, D.C., Attorney General Karl Racine sued Google GOOGL.O on Monday over what he called deceptive location tracking practices that invade users’ privacy, his office said in a statement.

