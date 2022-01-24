US Markets
GOOGL

Washington, D.C. sues Google over location tracking practices -statement

Contributor
Doina Chiacu Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Washington, D.C., Attorney General Karl Racine sued Google on Monday over what he called deceptive location tracking practices that invade users’ privacy, his office said in a statement.

WASHINGTON, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Washington, D.C., Attorney General Karl Racine sued Google GOOGL.O on Monday over what he called deceptive location tracking practices that invade users’ privacy, his office said in a statement.

(Reporting by Doina Chiacu; editing by Susan HEavey)

((doina.chiacu@thomsonreuters.com; 202-898-8322;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

GOOGL

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular