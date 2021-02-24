US Markets
T

Washington, D.C. attorney general sues AT&T, alleging overcharges

Contributors
Diane Bartz Reuters
Chris Sanders Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

Washington, D.C., Attorney General Karl Racine filed a lawsuit against AT&T Mobility National Accounts on Wednesday, alleging that the company overcharged the city millions of dollars for cell and internet services, Racine's office said in a statement.

WASHINGTON, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Washington, D.C., Attorney General Karl Racine filed a lawsuit against AT&T Mobility National Accounts on Wednesday, alleging that the company overcharged the city millions of dollars for cell and internet services, Racine's office said in a statement.

(Reporting by Diane Bartz and Chris Sanders; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

((Chris.Sanders@thomsonreuters.com; +1 202-354-5826; Reuters Messaging: chris.sanders.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

T

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters