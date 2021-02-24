Washington, D.C. attorney general sues AT&T, alleging overcharges

WASHINGTON, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Washington, D.C., Attorney General Karl Racine filed a lawsuit against AT&T Mobility National Accounts on Wednesday, alleging that the company overcharged the city millions of dollars for cell and internet services, Racine's office said in a statement.

