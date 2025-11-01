This Washington-Based Company Could Be a Smart Buy for Growth Investors

Key Points

Amazon is an important business, and that's not likely to change anytime soon.

The company's cloud-computing platform generates most of its profits, and demand is currently outpacing supply.

10 stocks we like better than Amazon ›

From a garage in Bellevue, Washington, in 1995, Jeff Bezos started Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN). Now, 30 years later, this tech giant still calls the Evergreen State home. And you may be surprised to know that the stock could still be a smart buy today.

Amazon stock tends to be an evergreen idea for good reason: It's a really important company, and everyone would notice if it suddenly went missing. With over $100 billion in quarterly net sales in North America, people would immediately wonder where their shipment from Amazon was if workers took the day off.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now, when you join Stock Advisor. See the stocks »

It was in the news for the wrong reasons on Oct. 20 after its cloud-computing arm Amazon Web Services (AWS) had an outage that caused internet platforms to go down around the world. That's bad. But again, consider how important Amazon is to the entire world: When AWS stopped working properly, everyone immediately knew about it.

It was almost always a good time to be buying the stock while it was building itself into the company it is today. Investors might think that now, it's too big to grow, and it's consequently too late to invest. But there's a good reason to like the stock here today.

Why Amazon stock is still a good buy

As alluded to, the company's core businesses enjoy incessantly strong demand. And that's good because investors can count on it. As founder and former CEO Jeff Bezos once said:

I very frequently get the question: "What's going to change in the next 10 years"...I almost never get the question: "What's not going to change in the next 10 years?" And I submit to you that that second question is actually the more important of the two.

Over the next 10 years, I believe e-commerce will still be important, as will cloud computing. So I'm confident that Amazon will remain a great business.

Moreover, it still looks attractive from a growth perspective. AWS generates most of the company's operating income -- 69% in the second quarter of 2025. And historically, operating income is what drives this stock higher, as the chart below shows.

Therefore, if the company can grow AWS revenue, it stands to reason that it will grow its operating income. And if it grows its operating income, the stock price will likely respond favorably. That's why stocks go up over the long term in general, but Amazon's chart shows the correlation more clearly than most.

AWS is enjoying a surge in demand due to generative AI applications. In the second-quarterearnings call CEO Andy Jassy said that the segment has, "More demand than we have supplied for at the moment." That's a good sign.

It shows up in Amazon's backlog as well. At the end of the second quarter, the company had performance obligations of $195 billion, which mostly relate to AWS. This is up nearly 25% from the same period of 2024 and up 10% just from the start of the year.

Clearly the trends point to ongoing strong growth in coming years for AWS. And that's a good thing for its future profit potential.

One thing to keep in mind here is that profits for some cloud-computing businesses are plunging as AI drives demand higher. The reason is that companies have to spend a lot of money to have enough computing power to run the AI workloads.

Along those same lines, Amazon's capital expenditures (capex) are surging higher. They aren't all related to AI, but it's certainly a large component.

However, management had some encouraging things to say about this in the second-quarterearnings call It had $31 billion in capex during the quarter. But that's about what it expects to spend in the upcoming quarters as well.

In other words, it's spending money to meet the surging demand for AI applications, but expenditures don't appear to be accelerating out of control.

In conclusion, Amazon's business is seeing plenty of healthy demand, and its profits are poised to continue heading higher, thanks to ongoing growth in AWS. This Washington-based company has already experienced a lot of success these 30 years. But its growth trajectory doesn't appear to be done yet.

Should you invest $1,000 in Amazon right now?

Before you buy stock in Amazon, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Amazon wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $587,288!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,243,688!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,055% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 194% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of October 27, 2025

Jon Quast has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Amazon. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.