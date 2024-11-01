Waseda Academy Reports Profit Dip Amid Rising Sales

Waseda Academy Co., Ltd. (JP:4718) has released an update.

Waseda Academy Co., Ltd. reported a 6.2% increase in net sales and a 9.2% rise in operating profit for the six months ending September 30, 2024, compared to the same period last year. However, the profit attributable to owners of the parent fell by 8.9%. The company plans to increase its annual dividends per share to 55 yen for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2025.

For further insights into JP:4718 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.