Wasatch Ultra Growth Targets Industry Disruptors

Investing in small, fast-growing firms isn't for the faint of heart. Over the past 10 years, the Russell 2000 Growth index, which tracks stocks in small, growing firms, has been 42% more volatile than the broad market benchmark, Standard & Poor's 500-stock index. Finding a winning firm still in its infancy can provide a huge payoff, but investors hoping to get in on the ground floor with the next Amazon.com (symbol AMZN) or Net­flix (NFLX) are in for bumpy ride.

