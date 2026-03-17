Was Your Child Born Since January 2025? Here Is How to Claim a Trump Account Benefit.

Key Points

The account is easy to set up.

It's essentially free money for your child.

The $23,760 Social Security bonus most retirees completely overlook ›

There's free money available for your child if he or she was born after Jan. 1, 2025.

I'm talking about the Trump Accounts that were established in last year's One Big Beautiful Bill Act.

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These are tax-advantaged savings accounts for children under 18. And if your child was born in 2025 or later, he or she is eligible for an initial $1,000 government seed contribution to the account.

How do you claim it?

First, you need to open an account for your child by filling out and submitting Form 4547. You can submit the form electronically at form.trumpaccounts.gov. It's a simple and straightforward form, so those who hate paperwork (like I do) need not be anxious about it.

Needless to say, you'll need your child's date of birth, contact information for you, and social security numbers for you and your child. You can add multiple children on the webpage.

Then you'll be contacted by a trustee with whom your Trump Account will be established, with further instructions about how to complete the account setup.

After you've successfully opened the account, you as a parent, other adults, and employers can contribute up to a combined $5,000 a year per child in 2026 and 2027. Those funds will be invested by the trustee in safe index funds, like those that track the entire S&P 500 index of large-cap U.S.-listed companies.

This is free money every new parent should claim. Don't delay. You can find more information about the Trump Accounts here.

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