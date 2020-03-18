By Brett Owens

Last Thursday was the sixth-worst day on record for the S&P 500 (according to information from Nasdaq Dorsey Wright). Was. ItaEURtms already down to seventh place (yikes).

On Monday, it was quickly eclipsed by the third-worst day ever for the S&P 500 on record. Even in 2008, we didnaEURtmt have a single down day as severe as either of these days.

In fact, weaEURtmve only had selling pressure this intense happen twice in the post-World War II era. The first was the October crash in 1987, and the most recent was in the fall of 2008.

Believe it or not (and most did not at the time), both were actually buying opportunities. Even late 2008.

LetaEURtms take the worst day of that year. On October 15, 2008, the S&P 500 slid 9% in one day. If you bought then, you needed a strong stomach because it continued to decline (with high volatility) for a few more months.

But investors with tough guts were ultimately rewarded. They earned 23.9% returns in just one yearaEUR"one that included the early 2009 slide:

A aEURoeClose Your Eyes and BuyaEUR MomentaEUR

