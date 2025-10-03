Was Quantum Computing Stock's News Good or Bad?

Key Points Quantum Computing sold 26.87 million shares -- a very specific number -- for $500 million last week.

This week, someone else is selling 26.87 million Quantum Computing shares.

Quantum Computing Inc. (NASDAQ: QUBT) stock is on a roll.

The U.S. government is shut down, but shares of the eponymous quantum computing company have gone up every day since the shutdown began, including today's rise of 19% through 9:50 a.m. ET. Curiously, though, the big news on Quantum Computing stock this week seems to be bad news.

Quantum Computing news last week

Last week, if you recall, Quantum Computing announced it would raise a bunch of cash in a stock sale to private investors. Selling 26.87 million shares at an average purchase price of $18.61 per share, the company came away with $500 million in new money (before fees).

This week, Quantum announced it's doing even more selling -- or rather, its shareholders are. What's more, these shareholders appear to be the same ones who bought Quantum Computing stock last week!

In a Wednesday filing with the SEC, Quantum detailed "the proposed resale or other disposition" of unidentified "selling stockholders" owning 26.87 million shares of Quantum stock, the exact same number of shares Quantum placed with someone a week ago.

Is Quantum Computing stock's news good or bad?

The good news here is that the new stock sales are not being made by Quantum itself, so the company is not diluting its shareholders twice in two weeks. The bad news, though, is that Quantum already diluted shareholders by 14.4% last week, and while this share issuance raised cash for Quantum, the investors who bought the shares don't seem interested in keeping them.

Instead, they're turning around and cashing out for more than a 20% profit, a profit that's getting even bigger as Quantum Computing stock moves even higher.

That's great news for them, but anyone else who owns Quantum Computing stock should probably be worried.

Rich Smith has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.