Was Q2 The Turning Point For Pfizer Stock?

With Pfizer’s sales rising in Q2, despite falling sales of Covid-19 products, we think that it may well be the turning point for Pfizer stock (NYSE:PFE). It has seen a decline of 15% from levels of $35 in early January 2021 to around $30 now, vs. an increase of about 65% for its peer, Merck stock (NYSE: MRK), over this period. In comparison, the S&P 500 has risen 45% over this period. Pfizer has seen its sales meaningfully decline to $55 billion in the last twelve months, after witnessing a massive spike to $100 billion in 2022, owing to the widespread demand for its Covid-19 products.
However, the decrease in PFE stock has been far from consistent. Returns for the stock were 60% in 2021, -13% in 2022, and -44% in 2023. In comparison, returns for the S&P 500 have been 27% in 2021, -19% in 2022, and 24% in 2023 — indicating that PFE underperformed the S&P in 2023. In fact, consistently beating the S&P 500 — in good times and bad — has been difficult over recent years for individual stocks; for heavyweights in the Health Care sector including UNH and JNJ, and even for the megacap stars GOOG, TSLA, and MSFT. In contrast, the Trefis High Quality (HQ) Portfolio, with a collection of 30 stocks, has outperformed the S&P 500 each year over the same period. Why is that? As a group, HQ Portfolio stocks provided better returns with less risk versus the benchmark index; less of a roller-coaster ride, as evident in HQ Portfolio performance metrics.
Given the current uncertain macroeconomic environment with high oil prices and elevated interest rates, could PFE face a similar situation as it did in 2023 and underperform the S&P over the next 12 months — or will it see a recovery? From a valuation perspective, Pfizer stock looks like it has ample room for growth. We estimate Pfizer’s Valuation to be $34 per share, reflecting around 15% upside from its current levels of $29. Our forecast is based on a 13x P/E multiple for PFE and expected earnings of $2.62 on a per-share and adjusted basis for the full year 2024. Although the 13x figure is lower than the stock’s average P/E ratio of 15x over the last five years, a slight decline in valuation multiple seems justified given the sharp decline in revenues lately.
Pfizer’s revenue over 2021 and 2022 surged due to a very high demand for its Covid-19 vaccine and treatment. But this trend reversed in 2023, with its total sales falling 42% y-o-y, amid lower Covid-19 vaccine demand. Lately, the company is facing increased competition for its blockbuster vaccine – Prevnar – which saw its sales growth slow to 1.6% last year versus 20.2% growth in 2022. For the six-month period ending June 2024, Prevnar sales were up 2% to $3.1 billion. On the positive side, a strong uptick in Vyndaqel and Abrysvo and a continued growth in Eliquis has aided the overall sales growth lately. Vyndaqel sales were up 68% y-o-y to $2.5 billion for the six-month period ending June 2024, while Eliquis sales were up 9% to $3.9 billion. Pfizer is also benefiting from its Seagen acquisition, which is expected to add $10 billion to the company’s top-line by 2030, compared to the $3 billion contribution expected in 2024.
Pfizer’s second-quarter results for this year were positive for the company, reflecting a 3% y-o-y rise in sales, despite lower contribution from Covid-19 products. Excluding these products, sales were up 14%. Furthermore, Pfizer is working on a cost-cutting initiative, targeting $4 billion in savings by the end of this year. This will help the company expand its net margin.
Pfizer raised its full-year earnings outlook to now be in the range of $2.45 and $2.65 per share, versus its prior guidance of $2.15 and $2.35 per share. This upward revision alone should garner a 13% uptick in PFE stock, maintaining our P/E multiple of 13x at the mid-point of the ranges above. Furthermore, if Pfizer continues to see sales and earnings grow from here, there will be a case to revise its valuation multiple slightly higher than 13x. We think investors will be better off picking PFE stock now for robust long-term gains.
|Returns
|Aug 2024
MTD [1]
|2024
YTD [1]
|2017-24
Total [2]
|PFE Return
|-5%
|0%
|-11%
|S&P 500 Return
|-2%
|14%
|143%
|Trefis Reinforced Value Portfolio
|2%
|9%
|709%
[1] Returns as of 8/15/2024
[2] Cumulative total returns since the end of 2016
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.