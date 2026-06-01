Was Hormel’s Q2 Earnings Report the Turnaround Investors Needed?

For the better part of three years, Hormel Foods Corp. (NYSE: HRL) investors have been asked to be patient.

Patient through the SPAM maker's painful slide from a $45 stock to the low $20s. Patient through missed earnings quarters, goodwill write-downs, and a turkey business that seemed to generate nothing but headaches. Patient while management promised that the Transform & Modernize (T&M) initiative would eventually unlock real cost savings and margin expansion.

And, now, their patience may be starting to pay off. The company’s Q2 fiscal 2026 earnings report (for the quarter ending April 26) was more encouraging than many expected, giving investors a sign that the turnaround is gaining traction.

However, "more encouraging than expected" and "problem solved" are not the same thing.

Hormel’s Q2 Earnings Beat Gives HRL Stock a Turnaround Catalyst

To be clear, the headline numbers were solid.

Adjusted earnings per share (EPS) came in at 40 cents, beating forecasts for 35 cents. Coincidentally, 35 cents was the number Hormel posted in the prior-year quarter, giving Hormel the double-digit adjusted EPS growth—14%—management had been promising.

Organic net sales grew 3% year-over-year, marking the sixth consecutive quarter of positive organic growth across the total company. Every segment contributed: Retail organic sales were up 1%, Foodservice organic sales were up 7%, and International organic sales were up 5%.

What made this quarter stand out is that the profit growth wasn't just a top-line story.

Retail segment profit grew 13%, Foodservice grew 11%, and International grew 20%. The International outperformance was driven largely by SPAM exports and the China business, which continues to build momentum. For a company whose narrative has been dominated by what's going wrong, having all three segments move in the right direction simultaneously is a meaningful signal.

Transform & Modernize Savings Are Finally Showing Up

The T&M initiative has been running since fiscal Q4 2023. The criticism has been that the consulting fees and restructuring charges were very visible, while the actual savings were hard to trace.

However, this past quarter provided clearer evidence that the execution progress is real.

The tailwinds management cited were specific: improved performance across the turkey manufacturing network, lower selling, general and administrative expenses in Retail and a favorable product mix.

The turkey network improvement is particularly notable because the Jennie-O business has been a drag for years.

If Hormel has genuinely stabilized Jennie-O, that removes a chronic source of earnings volatility. That operation includes completing the sale of the whole-bird turkey business, which closed this quarter and resulted in a $61 million GAAP loss that is excluded from adjusted figures.

The corporate restructuring plan that launched in Q4 FY2025, which focused on reducing administrative overhead, is layering on top of the T&M savings. Together, these initiatives are meant to fund reinvestment in the company's branded portfolio while expanding margins. The Q2 evidence suggests the strategy it's starting to work.

Retail Volume and Cost Pressures Still Weigh on Hormel

Hormel still faces the same problems as many of its peers: logistics expenses, fuel costs, and a dynamic consumer landscape.

Logistics, in particular, has been a persistent problem. Inflationary pressure in the freight network is an industry-wide issue, but it hits Hormel harder than some peers, given the perishable nature of much of its product portfolio and the geographic distribution requirements that come with it.

Retail segment volume declined 2% even as organic sales grew 1%, meaning the growth is price-driven rather than unit-driven. In a consumer environment where lower-income shoppers are clearly trading down and even middle-income consumers are becoming more deliberate, relying on pricing actions to sustain top-line growth has limits. Management acknowledged a "dynamic consumer landscape" as a headwind, without specifying the extent of the demand elasticity risk they're carrying.

Both issues show up in the company’s full-year guidance.

Hormel maintained its guidance for net sales of $12.2 billion to $12.5 billion and its adjusted diluted EPS guidance of $1.43 to $1.51. However, GAAP operating income was revised down from $1.02 billion to $1.08 billion to $960 million to $1.02 billion, and GAAP diluted EPS came down from $1.37–$1.46 to $1.28–$1.37, primarily reflecting the $61 million loss on the whole-bird turkey sale. That's a one-time item, and management appropriately adjusted for it, but it's a reminder that cleaning up the portfolio isn't a costless exercise.

Technical Picture: HRL Stock’s Earnings Rally Needs Follow-Through

The chart tells the story of a stock that spent about a year in a sustained downtrend, trading from the low $30s all the way down to a low near $21 before earnings were released on May 28. HRL closed that day at $23.78, up 13.4%, on volume of 7.3 million shares—well above recent averages. The stock then gave back some of that move the next session, closing May 29 at $23.23.

That does not erase the earnings reaction, but it does reinforce the key question: is this a durable trend change or a relief rally after a long decline?

The RSI spiked to 73.46 at market close on May 28, indicating it is in overbought territory. The 50-day SMA sits at $21.37, which the stock is now well clear of. That moving average is itself still declining, meaning the trend is only beginning to turn, not confirmed. That combination often signals that investors are reacting positively to a fresh catalyst, but it can also mean the first clean entry point has already passed. A single good quarter doesn't break a downtrend.

Is Hormel Stock Worth Watching After the Q2 Rally?

The core question for Hormel is whether the structural improvement is durable enough to justify re-rating the stock.

At around $23, HRL trades at roughly 16x at the midpoint of adjusted EPS guidance, and slightly below its consensus price target of $25.67.

That’s not cheap for a low-growth packaged food company. And unfortunately, the dividend may not be enough to sway investors. The dividend yield of about 5% has compressed with the price appreciation.

The more interesting entry point for investors who believe the T&M narrative is being validated would likely come on a pullback toward the $22–$22.50 range, where the 50-day SMA and former resistance levels converge. If the business is truly stabilizing, that zone should offer support. If the stock can't hold those levels after a cool-down period, that tells you the market isn't yet convinced the earnings quality is repeatable.

This is a watch-and-verify situation. The quarter was real progress, not manufactured by one-time items or accounting maneuvers. But one quarter of execution after a long stretch of underperformance is the beginning of a case, not the verdict.

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