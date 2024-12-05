This Was the Average Social Security Benefit in 2004, and Here's What It Is Now

Many workers are dreaming of retirement -- whether it's decades away or coming up soon. Either way, it's smart to get at least a rough idea of how much income you can expect from Social Security -- so that you can plan accordingly to set up sufficient other income streams to support you in your post-working life.

Here are some things to know about Social Security benefits:

Here's a look at how average benefits have changed over time:

Year Average Social Security benefit for retirees 1994 $697 1999 $804 2004 $955 2009 $1,164 2014 $1,329 2019 $1,503 2023 $1,907* 2024 $1,924**

You can see, for example, that benefits have roughly doubled since 2024. The fact that Social Security benefits have increased over time is wonderful, as it can help you keep up with inflation. But remember that Social Security is facing a funding challenge within the decade, and it may end up paying you less than you're due. So plan to set up other retirement income streams.

And in the meantime, it's smart to set up a my Social Security account at the Social Security Administration (SSA) website so that you get an estimate of how much you can expect from Social Security based on your earnings.

