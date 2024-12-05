This Was the Average Social Security Benefit in 2004, and Here's What It Is Now

News & Insights

Many workers are dreaming of retirement -- whether it's decades away or coming up soon. Either way, it's smart to get at least a rough idea of how much income you can expect from Social Security -- so that you can plan accordingly to set up sufficient other income streams to support you in your post-working life.Someone is outside cutting roses and smiling.

Here are some things to know about Social Security benefits:

Here's a look at how average benefits have changed over time:

Year

Average Social Security benefit for retirees

1994

$697

1999

$804

2004

$955

2009

$1,164

2014

$1,329

2019

$1,503

2023

$1,907*

2024

$1,924**

Data source: Social Security Administration, 2023 Annual Statistical Supplement. *As of January 2024. **As of October 2024.

You can see, for example, that benefits have roughly doubled since 2024. The fact that Social Security benefits have increased over time is wonderful, as it can help you keep up with inflation. But remember that Social Security is facing a funding challenge within the decade, and it may end up paying you less than you're due. So plan to set up other retirement income streams.

And in the meantime, it's smart to set up a my Social Security account at the Social Security Administration (SSA) website so that you get an estimate of how much you can expect from Social Security based on your earnings.

