This Was the Average Social Security Benefit in 1964, and Here's What It Is Now

Social Security payments have been made to qualified seniors since 1937, and as you might expect, the program has evolved quite a bit over the years. So, let's take a look at how much retired workers in the United States received 50 years ago.

I won't keep you in suspense. The average Social Security benefit for a retired worker in 1964 was $77.57 per month, which works out to about $931 per year. But it's important to put this in context.

The average Social Security benefit in 1964 in today's dollars

Obviously, there has been quite a bit of inflation between 1964 and today. According to an inflation calculator supplied by the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) using CPI data, $77.57 in 1964 has the same buying power as $787.06 in 2024. So, the average retired worker in 1964 received a benefit of about $9,445 per year in today's dollars.

For comparison, the average retired worker's benefit today (as of July 2024) is $1,919.40 per month, or just over $23,000 per year. This means that the average Social Security beneficiary today has about 2.5 times the purchasing power of a retiree did 50 years ago.

One big reason for the difference is that the maximum amount of income that is considered for Social Security has also grown substantially. In 1964, this amount (known as the "contribution and benefit base") was $4,800, or approximately $47,900 in 2024 dollars. However, the actual 2024 contribution and benefit base is $168,600. In other words, more income can be used to determine Social Security benefits today.

The $ 22,924 Social Security bonus most retirees completely overlook

If you're like most Americans, you're a few years (or more) behind on your retirement savings. But a handful of little-known "Social Security secrets" could help ensure a boost in your retirement income. For example: one easy trick could pay you as much as $22,924 more... each year! Once you learn how to maximize your Social Security benefits, we think you could retire confidently with the peace of mind we're all after. Simply click here to discover how to learn more about these strategies.

View the "Social Security secrets" ›

The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.