Wary of Iran, Gulf Arab states seen shrugging off new Lebanese government

Gulf Arab states have long channelled funds into Lebanon's fragile economy but its rich neighbours, alarmed by the rising influence of their arch-rival Iran's ally Hezbollah, now appear loath to help ease Beirut's worst financial crisis in decades.
