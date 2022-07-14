Wartsila to axe up to 450 jobs in Italy

Wartsila will scale down its manufacturing in Trieste, Italy, in a move which might involve about 450 job cuts, the Finnish engineering group said on Thursday.

Wartsila said it plans to centralise its 4-stroke engine manufacturing in Vaasa, Finland, while its Trieste site will focus on research and development, among other activities.

