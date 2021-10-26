Wartsila sees improving demand in fourth quarter

Finnish engineering group Wartsila expects "considerably better" demand in the final three months of the year, it said on Tuesday, as recovery keeps up in the energy and marine markets.

"While market conditions remain uncertain, we expect the demand environment for our offering in the fourth quarter to be considerably better than that of the corresponding period in the previous year," Chief Executive Hakan Agnevall said in a statement.

