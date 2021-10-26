Wartsila sees demand improving in fourth quarter as orders recover

Adds Q3 numbers, background

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Finnish engineering group Wartsila WRT1V.HE expects "considerably better" demand in the final three months of the year, it said on Tuesday, as the energy and marine sectors continue to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Wartsila had struggled with slumping orders especially from the marine sector in 2020 after the COVID-19 restrictions caused cruise lines like Royal Caribbean RCL.N and Carnival CCL.N to suspend their activities.

Though market conditions started to improve as the restrictions were eased, Wartsila still saw uncertainty during the first half of 2021 caused by postponements in power plant investments.

"While market conditions remain uncertain, we expect the demand environment for our offering in the fourth quarter to be considerably better than that of the corresponding period in the previous year," Chief Executive Hakan Agnevall said in a statement.

The Finnish ship technology and power-plant maker said third-quarter comparable operating profit rose by 43% to 87 million euros ($101.25 million) thanks to higher sales volumes.

Orders in the quarter rose 21% year-on-year, driven largely by a rebound in vessel orders compared to the low levels in 2020.

