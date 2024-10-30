Wartsila price target raised to EUR 13.40 from EUR 13.10 at JPMorgan

JPMorgan raised the firm’s price target on Wartsila (WRTBY) to EUR 13.40 from EUR 13.10 and keeps an Underweight rating on the shares.

