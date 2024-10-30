Wartsila price target lowered to EUR 18.50 from EUR 20.50 at Citi

Citi lowered the firm’s price target on Wartsila (WRTBY) to EUR 18.50 from EUR 20.50 and keeps a Neutral rating on the shares.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on WRTBY:
- Wartsila price target raised to EUR 13.40 from EUR 13.10 at JPMorgan
- Wartsila price target raised to EUR 20.50 from EUR 17.50 at Citi
- Wartsila price target raised to EUR 17 from EUR 15.40 at Morgan Stanley
- Wartsila downgraded to Reduce from Hold at HSBC
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.