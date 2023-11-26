Wartsila Oyj Abp (WRTBF) Price Target Increased by 12.33% to 13.32

The average one-year price target for Wartsila Oyj Abp (OTC:WRTBF) has been revised to 13.32 / share. This is an increase of 12.33% from the prior estimate of 11.86 dated May 10, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 8.67 to a high of 18.81 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 11.73% from the latest reported closing price of 11.92 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 240 funds or institutions reporting positions in Wartsila Oyj Abp. This is an increase of 23 owner(s) or 10.60% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WRTBF is 0.14%, a decrease of 0.93%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.09% to 42,033K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,484K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,438K shares, representing an increase of 0.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WRTBF by 3.64% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 3,835K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,724K shares, representing an increase of 2.89%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WRTBF by 17.84% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 2,559K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,524K shares, representing an increase of 1.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WRTBF by 6.43% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Continental Small Company Series holds 2,276K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,942K shares, representing an increase of 14.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WRTBF by 25.79% over the last quarter.

XT - iShares Exponential Technologies ETF holds 1,716K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,732K shares, representing a decrease of 0.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WRTBF by 4.75% over the last quarter.

