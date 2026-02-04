Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (HLSE:WRT1V) Price Target Increased by 14.41% to 29.15

The average one-year price target for Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (HLSE:WRT1V) has been revised to 29,15 € / share. This is an increase of 14.41% from the prior estimate of 25,48 € dated January 11, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 16,16 € to a high of 38,85 € / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 17.21% from the latest reported closing price of 35,21 € / share.

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp Maintains 0.91% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company’s dividend yield is 0.91%.

Additionally, the company’s dividend payout ratio is 0.31. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company’s income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company’s income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company’s 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.23% , demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 234 funds or institutions reporting positions in Wärtsilä Oyj Abp. This is an decrease of 55 owner(s) or 19.03% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WRT1V is 0.16%, an increase of 1.25%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 12.58% to 41,493K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,589K shares representing 1.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,890K shares , representing a decrease of 4.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WRT1V by 32.94% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 4,095K shares representing 0.70% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,267K shares , representing a decrease of 4.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WRT1V by 12.22% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 3,290K shares representing 0.56% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,207K shares , representing an increase of 2.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WRT1V by 44.98% over the last quarter.

EFA - iShares MSCI EAFE ETF holds 1,710K shares representing 0.29% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,685K shares , representing an increase of 1.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WRT1V by 45.87% over the last quarter.

VEURX - Vanguard European Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,105K shares representing 0.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,099K shares , representing an increase of 0.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WRT1V by 36.91% over the last quarter.

