Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (BIT:1WRT) Price Target Increased by 15.10% to 29.08

The average one-year price target for Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (BIT:1WRT) has been revised to €29.08 / share. This is an increase of 15.10% from the prior estimate of €25.27 dated January 13, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of €16.12 to a high of €38.76 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 17.12% from the latest reported closing price of €35.09 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 234 funds or institutions reporting positions in Wärtsilä Oyj Abp. This is an decrease of 55 owner(s) or 19.03% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1WRT is 0.16%, an increase of 1.25%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 12.58% to 41,493K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,589K shares representing 1.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,890K shares , representing a decrease of 4.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1WRT by 32.94% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 4,095K shares representing 0.70% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,267K shares , representing a decrease of 4.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1WRT by 12.22% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 3,290K shares representing 0.56% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,207K shares , representing an increase of 2.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1WRT by 44.98% over the last quarter.

EFA - iShares MSCI EAFE ETF holds 1,710K shares representing 0.29% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,685K shares , representing an increase of 1.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1WRT by 45.87% over the last quarter.

VEURX - Vanguard European Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,105K shares representing 0.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,099K shares , representing an increase of 0.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1WRT by 36.91% over the last quarter.

