Wartsila new CEO Agnevall starts Feb 1

Jan 19 (Reuters) - Finnish engineering group Wartsila WRT1V.HE said on Tuesday new Chief Executive Hakon Agnevall would take over from retiring Jaakko Eskola as of Feb. 1.

Agnevall, who joins from Volvo Group, was appointed in Sept 2020 and was due to start by April.

(Reporting by Tarmo Virki; editing by Jason Neely)

