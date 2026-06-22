Warsh, SpaceX & Iran Rule Last Week: 5 Leveraged ETF Winners

Wall Street delivered an upbeat performance last week. The S&P 500 added about 1.2%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained about 0.8%, the Nasdaq Composite advanced about 2.9%, and the Russell 2000 Index was up 1.7%.

The Start of Fed's Warsh Era

The Federal Reserve left interest rates unchanged on June 17 for the fourth straight policy meeting, keeping the benchmark federal funds rate in the 3.5-3.75% range. The decision was unanimous, marking the first unanimous vote since last June (read: Fed Stays Put, Hints at Hawkish Path Ahead: ETF Areas Likely to Gain).

This meeting was also the first under the new Fed Chair, Kevin Warsh. While the Fed kept rates on hold, its latest projections suggest that policymakers are leaning toward keeping borrowing costs higher for longer. Several officials now signal rate hikes later this year, as quoted on Yahoo Finance.

SpaceX Historic IPO

SpaceX SPCX shares gained about 14.3% over the past week, after going public on June 12, 2026. Also, SpaceX said that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire artificial intelligence (AI) startup Cursor in an all-stock transaction valued at $60 billion, as quoted on CNBC. The transaction is expected to close in the third quarter of 2026, subject to regulatory approvals (read: Space Meets AI: SpaceX's Cursor Deal Puts These ETFs in Focus).

U.S.-Iran Deal in the Cards?

Last week was marked by on-off in the Iran deal. While a ceasefire was announced earlier, Iran recently announced that it has closed the Strait of Hormuz to shipping, accusing Israel of violating the recent ceasefire through continued attacks on southern Lebanon, per Bloomberg, as quoted on Yahoo Finance.

The announcement came ahead of the U.S.-Iran peace talks in Switzerland, raising fresh concerns over the durability of the ceasefire and regional stability.

ETF Winners

Against this backdrop, below we highlight a few winning leveraged ETFs of last week. Winners were spread across the fields of AI, bitcoin miners and space.

Tradr 2X Long WDC Daily ETF WDCX – Up 94.1% over the past week

Defiance Pure Space Daily 2X Strategy ETF SPCL – Up 75.5%

Tradr 2X Long BE Daily ETF BEX – Up 70.2%

GraniteShares 2x Long NBIS Daily ETF NBIL – Up 63.7%

T-REX 2X Long CIFR Daily Target ETF CIFU – Up 62.4%

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.